Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Royal Gold worth $28,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

