Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Casey’s General Stores worth $25,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $194.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.87. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.86. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

