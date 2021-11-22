Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Brown & Brown worth $26,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 247.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

