Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Dolby Laboratories worth $25,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLB opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.34. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

