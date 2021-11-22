Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Casey’s General Stores worth $25,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $194.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.