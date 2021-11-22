Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 727 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $26,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in VEREIT by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in VEREIT by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

VER opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.