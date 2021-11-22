Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 11,925 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $29,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $210.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.15. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $211.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

