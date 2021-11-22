Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 51.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,742 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $28,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Vistra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 142,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

