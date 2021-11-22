Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00222236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

