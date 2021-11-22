Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $620.00 at Cowen

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $564.94.

PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $287.12 and a 52 week high of $545.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

