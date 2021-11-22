Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO John David Finley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,857 shares of company stock worth $68,484 in the last 90 days. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Palisade Bio stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

