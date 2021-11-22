PagSeguro Digital’s (PAGS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bradesco Corretora

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Bradesco Corretora in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

