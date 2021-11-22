Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Up 32.5% in October

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $1,817,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,225 shares in the last quarter.

OXLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

