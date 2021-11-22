Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 791,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OWLT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88. Owlet has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OWLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

