Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 890,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

