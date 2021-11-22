Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

OFIX stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Burzik acquired 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $50,248.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,730 shares of company stock valued at $174,662 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

