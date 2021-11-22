Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) & POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Critical Comparison

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Oriental Land alerts:

This table compares Oriental Land and POLA Orbis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $1.61 billion 38.80 -$509.39 million ($0.20) -171.74 POLA Orbis $1.65 billion 2.66 $43.54 million $0.46 43.22

POLA Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POLA Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and POLA Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land -16.45% -5.64% -4.14% POLA Orbis 5.94% 7.29% 6.11%

Risk & Volatility

Oriental Land has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oriental Land and POLA Orbis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 1 1 0 2.50 POLA Orbis 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

POLA Orbis beats Oriental Land on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.