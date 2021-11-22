OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.90.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.21. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$755.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

