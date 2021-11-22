O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,603,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,058 shares of company stock worth $18,645,488. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $638.21. 1,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.