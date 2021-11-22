Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 14th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 609.3 days.

Orbia Advance stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

