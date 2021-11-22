Oppenheimer Comments on Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.30). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.