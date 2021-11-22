OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) CEO Purchases $15,000.00 in Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) CEO Oliver Schacht acquired 10,000 shares of OpGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.74. OpGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 46.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at $744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 74.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.