ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $56.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.09 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 891,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,801,000 after acquiring an additional 202,885 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $230,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

