ON (NYSE:ONON) versus Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Critical Review

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) and ON (NYSE:ONON) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

96.6% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ON shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Deckers Outdoor and ON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor 0 2 10 0 2.83 ON 1 3 7 0 2.55

Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus price target of $462.55, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. ON has a consensus price target of $41.11, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than ON.

Profitability

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor 15.33% 30.04% 18.98% ON N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and ON’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor $2.55 billion 4.70 $382.58 million $15.54 28.04 ON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deckers Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than ON.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats ON on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer. The UGG Brand segment offers a line of premium footwear, apparel, and accessories. The HOKA Brand segment sells footwear and apparel that offers enhanced cushioning and inherent stability with minimal weight, originally designed for ultra-runners. The Teva Brand segment focuses on the sport sandal and modern outdoor lifestyle category, such as sandals, shoes, and boots. The Sanuk Brand segment originated in Southern California surf culture and has emerged into a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories. The Other Brands segment includes the Koolaburra by UGG brand. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of retail stores and e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Douglas B. Otto in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.