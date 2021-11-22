Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Up 23.6% in October

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 14th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 155,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.
In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.