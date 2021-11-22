Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Up 23.6% in October

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 14th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 155,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.