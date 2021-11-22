Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang Sells 365,289 Shares

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $701,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ODT opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

