ODIN PROTOCOL Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $4,959.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00090666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.67 or 0.07197152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,479.91 or 1.00151233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.