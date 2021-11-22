Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

