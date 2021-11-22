OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 923.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$29.10 on Monday. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. OCI has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

OCINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

