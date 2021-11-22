Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Trading Down 5%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 15,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $214,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $19,612,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

