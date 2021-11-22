NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $329.85 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $330.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

