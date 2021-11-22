Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:JTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.53. 14,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund news, Portfolio Manager James T. Stephenson sold 7,000 shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $153,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

