Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 14th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 587,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 243,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 460,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

