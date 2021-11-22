Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 14th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 587,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
