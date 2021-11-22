Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 91,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 69,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 47,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $21.70 on Monday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $646.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

