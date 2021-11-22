Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,034 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $77.22 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

