Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTBI opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $791.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

