Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,944 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of National Research worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth $9,552,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,074 shares of company stock worth $2,776,743 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

