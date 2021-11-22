Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $40.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $859.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.18.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.