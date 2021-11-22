Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MakeMyTrip at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 435,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,207 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 675,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 248,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMYT opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

