Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Short Interest Update

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

NUVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $568,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $4,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $30,174,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $18,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

NUVL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. 476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,350. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

