NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $98.74

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.74 and last traded at $98.74, with a volume of 3219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.51.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 127.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $220,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 30.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 40,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

