Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.23. 671,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,104. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $261.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

