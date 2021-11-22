Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,147 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 107,826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 39,286 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $489,110.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 203,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,552 over the last ninety days. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $385.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.52.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

