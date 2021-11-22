Northern Trust Corp Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,489 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Athenex were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 127,441 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 23.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Athenex by 20.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Athenex by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 112,000 shares of company stock worth $293,710. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

