Northern Trust Corp Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Century Bancorp worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,245.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 985 shares of company stock worth $112,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $115.29 on Monday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $641.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Century Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

