Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,084 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Angi were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Angi by 5.1% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Angi by 7.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 116,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $459,316. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANGI stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.