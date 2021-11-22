Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Accuray worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accuray by 211.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the second quarter worth $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Accuray in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Accuray by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Accuray stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $493.69 million, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $62,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,430 shares of company stock valued at $248,241. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.