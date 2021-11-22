Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,991 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tilray by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 63,345 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tilray by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

