Northern Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

