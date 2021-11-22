Northern Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,503 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $113.92 and a one year high of $151.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average is $143.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.